Policeman arrested for graft in J-K's Reasi

Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested a policeman for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a person in Reasi district, an official said.

Head Constable Parvaiz Ahmad Bhati, a resident of Mandhar, was trapped following a complaint that he was demanding the illegal gratification to drop certain sections of law in a case registered against the complainant, a spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

He said the accused public servant, posted in police post Talwara, demanded the bribe from the complainant for manipulating the course of the investigation in the case.

As the complainant did not wish to pay the bribe, he approached the ACB and accordingly, a discreet verification was conducted which corroborated the demand of bribe by the cop, the spokesperson said.

He further said a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered, and a trap team was constituted.

The accused public servant was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 5,000 from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses, the spokesperson said.

He said the accused was arrested on the spot and later a search was also conducted in his residential quarter in the presence of a magistrate. PTI TAS PRK