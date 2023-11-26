Policeman arrested for misbehaving with woman in bus

Kottayam (Ker), Nov 26 (PTI) A policeman has been arrested based on a complaint by a woman who alleged that he misbehaved with her on a bus in this district, the police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Ponkunnam area on Saturday evening.

Police said, according to the complainant, the accused, named Ajas Mon, allegedly stalked her throughout her journey on a bus from Kottayam to Mundakayam.

The Civil Police Officer allegedly misbehaved with the woman while she was breastfeeding her nine-month-old baby during the journey, the police said.

Subsequently, the woman got off the bus at Ponkunnam and boarded another one.

However, the policeman also disembarked and took the bus the woman had boarded.

Concerned for her safety, the woman informed her husband and relatives about the incident.

Upon learning of her plight, they reached Kanjirappally town.

When she alighted, the accused policeman also followed her.

Witnessing this, the relatives apprehended the accused and handed him over to the police. PTI COR TGB SS