Policeman assaulted by devotees inside Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan

Mathura (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) A policeman was assaulted by a group of devotees inside the Sri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the police, the incident, whose video appeared on social media, occurred when head constable Yagvendra, who was on duty to manage the crowd and maintain order inside the temple premises, was attacked by some devotees.

"Some devotees assaulted the on-duty head constable Yagvendra inside the temple. The incident has been captured on CCTV cameras. On the basis of the evidence and a complaint, a case is being registered and further legal action is being taken," Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Rajiv Kumar Singh said.

The Sri Bankey Bihari temple, one of the most prominent pilgrimage sites in Vrindavan, often witnesses a heavy rush of devotees, especially during early morning hours and festival days, prompting the deployment of police personnel for crowd management. PTI CORR ABN RT