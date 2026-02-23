Policeman 'assaulted' during temple festival in Kerala

Kochi, Feb 23 (PTI) A police official was allegedly assaulted by two members of a suspected gang after he asked them to move their motorcycle in Aluva here, police said on Monday.

The injured officer has been identified as Senior Civil Police Officer Ranjith of Chengamanad Police Station, who was on duty near the Aluva Siva Temple in connection with the festival.

Police officials said Ranjith was engaged in crowd control duty near the Aluva Manappuram bridge when he noticed two persons parking a motorcycle in a manner that disrupted the movement of the gathered crowd.

When he asked them to move the two-wheeler, the accused allegedly assaulted him and tore his uniform.

As other police officials rushed to the spot to rescue Ranjith, the accused fled from the scene.

Aluva police registered a case in connection with the incident and identified the accused after checking the vehicle details and CCTV footage.

Police said the accused are members of a 'goonda' gang and had also created a nuisance among the public after reaching the temple festival.

Efforts have been launched to trace and nab the accused, police added.