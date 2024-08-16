Policeman assaults cab driver outside Mumbai CSMT station; suspended

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) An aggregator cab service driver was allegedly assaulted by a policeman with a fibre stick outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station in South Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

The incident, in which the cab driver was injured and led to the suspension of the policeman, occurred in the early hours of Thursday at a traffic signal just outside the Mumbai CSMT station, and a video of the assault is making rounds on social media platforms.

The victim, Maroof Ahmed Khan (22), a resident of the Shivaji Nagar area, was waiting for passengers near the CSMT station by parking his cab. A head constable, Rupesh Manik Randive, went to him and asked about the parked car and started beating up Khan with his fibre stick after an argument, the official said.

The accused head constable, attached with the Motor Transport (MT) department of the Mumbai police, was subsequently suspended, he said.

After the assault, Khan was taken to a state-run hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A complaint was filed by officials of the cab aggregator company against the policeman at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station on Friday evening. The police were probing the incident, he said.