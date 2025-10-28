Policeman caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 40,000 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 28 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police was caught red-handed by vigilance officials while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a complainant in Odisha’s Koraput district on Tuesday, officials said.

ASI Narasingha Dora of B Singhpur police station, along with a private person, Sunadhara Amanatya, was arrested while allegedly demanding and accepting the bribe to extend undue favour to the complainant in a domestic violence case, the Vigilance Directorate said in a statement.

Dora, who was investigating the case, had allegedly threatened the complainant that he would take strong action against him if the bribe was not paid.

Unable to meet the demand, the complainant approached the vigilance authorities, who laid a trap and nabbed the duo while accepting the money, it said.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches were carried out at two locations linked to the ASI.

A case has been registered at the Koraput Vigilance police station, and further investigation is underway, the statement added.

In another development, Laxmidhar Swain, a retired junior clerk from the office of the Jajpur Collector, was convicted in a separate vigilance case on Monday.

Special Judge, vigilance, Cuttack sentenced Swain to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years, a vigilance officer said. PTI BBM BBM MNB