Policeman commits suicide

Palghar (Maha), July 5 (PTI) A 47-year-old constable of Mumbai Police allegedly committed suicide at his home in Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

Constable Kailas Tekade, who lived alone, was found to have hanged himself at his house in Virar, he said.

It is suspected that he committed suicide two days ago, the police official said.

His brother was trying to contact him for the last three days, and receiving no response, asked a friend to visit his house.

As the house was locked from outside, the friend informed Arnala Sagari police who broke open the door and found Tekade hanging from the ceiling.

The reason for the extreme act was yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that probe was on. PTI COR KRK