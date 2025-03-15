Policeman dies after being assaulted by villagers in Bihar's Munger, four arrested

Munger, Mar 15 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died after being assaulted by a group of people in Bihar's Munger district, and four persons have been arrested in connection with the attack, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, who was posted at Mufassil police station in Munger. Singh, a resident of Kaimur district, was also attached to the emergency number 112.

In a similar episode on Wednesday night, an ASI died after a scuffle between police personnel and a group of people in Araria district.

The latest incident took place in Nandlalpur village under the jurisdiction of Mufassil police station on Friday evening.

"The ASI along with other officers had gone to Nandlalpur village to investigate a case of scuffle around 8.30 pm. Suddenly, he was attacked with a sharp weapon on his head by some people involved in the scuffle, who were drunk. The ASI suffered severe injuries and was taken to the nearest government hospital and later shifted to Patna for better treatment," DGP Vinay Kumar told PTI.

Singh succumbed to injuries at a Patna hospital in the early hours of Saturday, he said.

"A case was registered against eight persons, and four have been arrested by police so far," a senior officer said.

"When one of the arrested accused, Guddu Kumar, was being taken to identify other suspects in a police vehicle, it dashed against a roadside tree when the driver attempted to save a goat in Bakarganj area," the officer said.

"Taking advantage of the situation, the accused tried to escape from custody after snatching a police weapon. He fired at policemen but was captured by the security personnel, who opened fire in self-defence," Munger SP Syed Imran Masood told PTI.

Some policemen sustained minor injuries when the vehicle dashed against the tree, he added.

The accused suffered an injury in his leg and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital and his condition is stable, the SP said. A manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused.

Later, the body of Singh was brought to Mufassil police station to pay last respects. After that, his body was taken to Patna by his family members to perform the last rites.

Earlier, senior police officials had claimed that 5-6 people were arrested in connection with the case.

Commenting on recent attacks on policemen in different parts of Bihar, the DGP said all police stations have been directed to assess the situation before conducting raids in various cases.

Instructions have also been issued to always visit spots of investigation with adequate numbers of personnel, he said.

Police have been asked to intensify drives to nab absconding accused wanted in criminal cases in their respective areas of jurisdiction, the DGP added.

"I must also say that people should maintain the sanctity of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) Dial 112. Once a call is received on the number, no time is wasted to reach the incident spot. The team of Dial 112 comprises not more than three to four personnel. People should not misbehave with them," Kumar said.

In the incidents at Munger and Araria, the ASIs were attached with the emergency number.

In the Araria episode in Lakshmipur area on Wednesday night, when personnel attached with the emergency number went to nab a person, a brawl broke out between them and those protesting the arrest, SP Anjani Kumar had said. The deceased ASI was identified as Rajeev Ranjan.

Meanwhile, commenting on the law and order situation in the state, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday told reporters, "The current NDA government headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is least bothered about the safety and security of people. The law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state." "Every day the state is witnessing cases of murder, bank robbery, kidnapping, extortion, rape, and attack on policemen. The CM is maintaining a stoic silence…..'Mukhyamantri Ji Achet Awastha Mein Main' (The CM is not in his senses). The CM is also holding the Home portfolio but criminals are being protected, supported and promoted by the government.

"The nexus of government, criminals and police has made the lives of the citizens miserable. The CM is not able to run this government. Police officers are being murdered by criminals. Murders are taking place almost every day in the state," said Yadav.