Policeman found dead in West Bengal's Nadia

Krishnanagar (WB), Feb 28 (PTI) A policeman was found dead in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday, officials said.

The body of Sub-Inspector Suman Mondal was found at his rented accommodation in the Bagula area, they said.

Mondal was posted at the Bagula police outpost under the Hanskhali police station, they added.

He had been staying alone at the house for the last one and a half months. His body was found hanging from the ceiling, officials said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, an officer said.

"Though prima facie it appears that Mondal died by suicide, an investigation is underway to explore all angles," he said.

Mondal's colleagues said his behaviour appeared normal even a day before the incident.