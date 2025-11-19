Policeman from MP killed in encounter with Naxalites on Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh border

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh), Nov 19 (PTI) A police official from Madhya Pradesh was killed in an encounter with Naxalites along the Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh border on Wednesday morning, a senior official said.

The exchange of fire took place in the forest of Kanghurra, adjoining the Bortalav area of Chhattisgarh, when a joint team of security personnel from the two states was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police, Rajnandgaon Range Abhishek Shandilya said.

The operation was launched based on intelligence inputs about Naxalite presence in the MMC (Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh) zone of Maoists, he said.

A sub-inspector of the MP police’s Hawk Force, an elite anti-Naxal unit, sustained injuries in the gunfight. He was airlifted to Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh for treatment, during which he succumbed, the official said.

The operation was still underway in the area, he added. PTI COR TKP NR