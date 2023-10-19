Policeman held for accepting bribe of Rs 30,000 in Maharashtra’s Thane district

Thane, Oct 19 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Maharashtra on Thursday arrested a 45-year-old policeman from Thane district for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a man facing a criminal case, an official said.

The policeman of hawaldar rank, Santosh Arjun More, initially demanded Rs 40,000 from the complainant against whom a case has been registered at the Shahapur police station, the ACB said in a statement.

More claimed that he would be able to help the complainant with the latter’s criminal case, the ACB said. More, attached to the Thane rural police, brought down the bribe amount to Rs 30,000 after negotiation.

After being alerted by the complainant, the ACB laid a trap and arrested More while accepting the bribe amount inside the police station where he is posted, the release said.

A case has been registered against More under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI COR NR