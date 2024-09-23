Policeman held for trying to flee with liquor bottle without paying money

Kochi (Kerala), Sep 23 (PTI) A police man was caught red-handed when he tried to run away with a liquor bottle without paying money from a state-run beverage shop at Pattimattam near here.

The embarassing incident involving Gopi, who was serving as a driver in the police department, happened on Sunday, according to police.

The CCTV visuals of the man who tried to run away from the counter without paying money and the employees of the liquor outlet stopping him forcibly were aired by television channels on Monday.

According to police, there was an argument between the employees of the beverage outlet and the accused man and following this, he tried to run away with the liquor bottle without paying money.

Based on the complaint of the liquor outlet employees, a case was registered against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act and recorded his arrest later. PTI LGK KH