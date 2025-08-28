Policeman injured as protest over schoolgirl's death turns violent in Patna's Gardani Bagh

Patna, Aug 28 (PTI) A policeman was injured as a protest over the death of a schoolgirl in Patna turned violent on Thursday, officials said.

The 12-year-old girl, a student of class 5, was found with severe burn injuries in the washroom of a state-run school in Gradani Bagh on Wednesday. She was taken to the Patna Medical College and Hospital, where she died.

It was being investigated how the girl received the burn injuries, according to the police.

A large number of people gathered outside the school, protesting against the incident. The situation soon escalated as they blocked the road by burning tyres.

As police tried to remove the blockade, the protesters went on a rampage and started hurling stones.

"A police constable was injured in the violence. A large contingent of police was sent to the area, who brought the situation under control," an officer of the Gardani Bagh police station said.

On Monday, a mob went on a rampage in the city's Indrapuri area, protesting the murder of two children. Five police personnel, including a woman constable, were injured as stones were hurled and two vehicles were set on fire.

DGP Vinay Kumar said stern action would be taken against those involved in the two incidents of violence.

"Police personnel on crime control duty will retaliate if criminals open fire on them. We have reports that anti-social elements are being hired to attack policemen by people who have vested interests. We will identify each and every anti-social element who have indulged in stone pelting on policemen in Gardani Bagh and earlier in Indrapuri," he told PTI.

"We will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands. Investigations in both cases are on, and the accused will soon be caught. Personnel of the Gardani Bagh police station were manhandled by the people even on Wednesday, following the death of the girl. They all are being identified, and action will be taken against them," he said.

On the schoolgirl's death, the DGP said police have registered a case on the basis of the statement given by her family.

The roles of several persons are being examined, he said. PTI PKD SOM