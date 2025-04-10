Policeman injured in attack by protestors in Bihar's Saran

Saran (Bihar), April 10 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of police was injured after he was attacked by a group of protestors who blocked a road in Bihar’s Saran district following a boy's death in an accident, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred when Kumar along with other policemen went to clear a road blockade caused by a group of people who were protesting the death of a seven-year-old boy under the wheels of a truck in Pakritola Kevari Kala locality, under the jurisdiction of Amnaur Police station.

The Saran district police, in a statement, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjay Kumar was attacked by the protestors when he was trying to convince them that appropriate action would be taken against the truck driver.

"Kumar opened fire in the air in self-defence. Additional force reached the spot and rescued Kumar. He was immediately taken to the nearest government hospital where his condition is reported to be stable,” said the statement.

Further investigation is on, it said adding that the truck driver was arrested.

Now the situation is completely under control.

“Investigators are also trying to identify those who attacked the policeman,” said the statement.

A purported video of the incident, in which the ASI was being chased by the mob could be seen, went viral on social media on Thursday. PTI PKD NN