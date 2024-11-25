Policeman killed, 4 others injured in Jharkhand road accident

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Nov 25 (PTI) A policeman was killed and four other personnel were injured after being hit by a truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Monday, a senior officer said.

The accident occurred in Chouparan, around 70 km from Hazaribag town, when five policemen were on patrolling duty, he said.

"The truck suddenly struck them from behind. One was killed and four others were injured," Hazaribag SP Arvind Kumar Singh said.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested, he said.

The injured were referred to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The body of the deceased, identified as Ajay Dubey, was sent for post-mortem examination, Singh said.

In a separate incident, a mother and her son died after a truck collided head-on with the two-wheeler they had boarded, near Sankhpur area, police said.

The deceased were identified as Leelavati Devi (38) and Aman Kumar (9). PTI CORR SAN BDC SAN RBT