Policeman killed after his private car falls into gorge in J-K’s Doda

Jammu, Jun 10 (PTI) A policeman was killed when his private car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said on Monday.

Head Constable Ram Raj (47), a resident of Paryote village, was posted in Bus Stand Jammu and was heading to his home in Doda when the accident took place late Sunday night, the officials said.

They said Raj's body was retrieved from the gorge by the rescuers on Monday and handed over to his relatives for the last rites. PTI TAS NB