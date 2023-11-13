Policeman killed by unknown assailants at his house in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 13 (PTI) A 42-year-old policeman posted at the Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC) died after being shot by unknown assailants at his house in Lucknow late on Sunday night, a senior police official said.

Advertisment

His family members took him to the Lokbandhu Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official added. The deceased policeman, Satish Kumar, was equivalent to the rank of an inspector.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Akash Kulhary said the incident took place in Manas Nagar under the Krishnanagar police station area at around 2.30 am (on Monday).

He was posted in the fourth battalion of the PAC in Prayagraj, Kulhary said, and added he was a quarter master (equivalent to inspector) in the PAC.

Advertisment

Kulhari said that Satish sustained three bullet injuries. One bullet hit his arm, while two bullets hit his neck leaving him seriously injured.

He added that five police teams have been formed to crack the case.

The initial investigation revealed a dispute in the family, Kulhari said, adding that the police are investigating all aspects of the case. PTI NAV MNK MNK MNK