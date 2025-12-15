Policeman killed, one terrorist believed injured in J-K’s Udhampur gunfight

Jammu, Dec 15 (PTI) A policeman was killed and a terrorist believed to be injured in a gunfight in a remote forest village in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, officials said.

The gunfight has stopped but the area has been put under tight security cordon and all escape routes have been plugged to neutralize the holed-up terrorists, the officials said.

The encounter erupted at village Soan in Majalta area of the hilly district when security forces launched a search operation following information about the presence of three terrorists believed to be affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, they said.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti said the contact was established with the terrorists after police received precise input about them in the remote village.

“Joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of police along with Army and CRPF are on job,” the officer said.

In another post, the IGP said “a very small SOG team engaged the terrorists! Combing of the forest has been impeded due to darkness and treacherous terrain.” The officials said the encounter took place in the besieged village around 6 pm and continued for sometime, resulting in injuries to one SOG jawan who later succumbed to injuries.

One terrorist was also believed injured in the initial gunfight, they said, adding the operation was suspended for the night, and will be resumed with the first light of the day on Tuesday.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon and neutralize the terrorists, the officials said.