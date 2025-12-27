Policeman mowed down by vehicle in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Dec 27 (PTI) A 38-year-old policeman died on the spot after being run over by an unidentified vehicle in Jharkhand's Palamu district, an officer said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Diwan Bigaha in Haidernagar police station area late on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Singh, a native of Diwan Bigaha. He was posted in Ranchi.

Afzal Ansari, officer-in-charge of Haidernagar police station, said, "The accident took place when the victim was returning home from Bihar's Aurangabad, where he had gone on leave. An unidentified vehicle ran over him, leading to his death on the spot." A search has been launched to identify the vehicle, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Hussainabad Sub-Divisional Hospital. PTI COR RPS RPS ACD