Policeman on election duty dies in road accident in Mizoram

Aizawl, Nov 6 (PTI) A 36-year-old police personnel died in a road accident while on election duty in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred when Z Lalmuanzuala, along with other personnel, was heading to his polling station in remote Jarulsury village within Tuichawng assembly constituency on Sunday, he said.

The vehicle they were travelling in skidded backward from an uphill road, leading to the death of Lalmuanzuala on the spot, the official said.

In another incident, a police personnel, who was also on election duty, died of illness at a district hospital in east Mizoram's Champhai town, he added.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will be held on Tuesday. PTI CORR RBT