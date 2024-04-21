Policeman returning from relative’s funeral dies in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) A sub-inspector of the Mumbai police died in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

Advertisment

Suraj Chaugule (55) was driving to his Navi Mumbai home in a car after attending the funeral of a relative in Maharashtra’s Raigad district when he met with the accident around 3 am, the official said.

Chaugule, who was attached to the Parksite police station in the city’s Vikhroli area, lost control over the wheel near Panvel and the vehicle crashed into the railing along the first lane of the expressway's Mumbai-bound arm. He was alone in the car, the official said.

After being alerted by the locals, police rushed Chaugule to a nearby hospital but doctors declared him dead, he said.

The car in which he was travelling was badly damaged, the official added. PTI ZA NR