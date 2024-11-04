Policeman run over by tanker in UP's Etawah

Etawah, Nov 4 (PTI) A police sub-inspector was killed after allegedly being run over by a milk tanker in the Bharthana area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday, officials said.

Advertisment

Rahis Pal (55) was the Kasba outpost in-charge, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satyapal Singh said.

He left the outpost around noon on his motorcycle for routine patrolling. During this time, he fell after colliding with another motorcycle near the bus stand on Jawahar Road and was run over by a milk tanker, Singh said.

The tanker driver abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene after the accident.

Advertisment

The police later arrived at the spot and sent Pal's body for post-mortem.

Pal hailed from Etah while his family was residing in Ghaziabad. PTI COR KIS ARD SZM