Policeman saves teen from drowning

Nagpur, Jul 20 (PTI) A policeman on Saturday saved the life of a 16-year-old youth who was drowning in a flooded nullah.

The incident took place in Ghogali area of Beltarodi police station limits.

Nagpur city and the surrounding area received extremely heavy rains during the day.

Police were alerted after Vaibhav Asawle (16) was swept away in a flooded stream, said an official.

Head constable Surendra Bopche swam to him and brought him ashore using rope, he said.

Elsewhere, Sonegaon police station in Nagpur was waterlogged and the staff had to sit on the tables. PTI COR KRK