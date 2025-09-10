Policeman shoots dead teenage sister-in-law, one more relative in Chhattisgarh

Korba, Sep 10 (PTI) A constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) allegedly shot dead his two relatives, including a teenage girl, with his service rifle over some family dispute in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 11.30 am near Chhindpur village under Hardibazar police station limits, following which accused Sheshram Binjhwar, a constable with CAF's 13th battalion, was arrested, Korba Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari said.

The constable fired three rounds with his service weapon, an Insas rifle, at his sister-in-law (wife's sister) Mandasa Binjhwar, aged around 17 years, and his wife's uncle Rajesh Binjhwar (35) leaving them dead on the spot, he said.

Soon after being alerted about it, a police team reached the spot and arrested the accused, he said.

Preliminary interrogation suggests that the accused allegedly killed them over some family dispute, he said, adding that the further probe is underway.

After the incident, family members of the victims blocked the Bhilaibazaar and Umendihata Road and staged protest, officials said.

Notably, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is in Korba on Wednesday to chair a meeting of 'Madhya Kshetra Adivasi Vikas Pradhikaran' (Central Zone Tribal Development Authority) and the incident took place ahead of his visit.

Another police official said the accused constable, a resident of Ralia village in the district, was posted at the CAF's 13th battalion in Madvarani village of the district.

On Wednesday, he was deployed in Korba in view of the CM's visit, but did not report to duty and went to Chhindpur. He shot dead the duo near Chhindpur on Bhilaibazar-Umednibhata road, the official said.