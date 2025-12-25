Policeman shoots himself dead in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh), Dec 25 (PTI) A police jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle during duty in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when constable Pingal Juri was on duty at Kodnar police camp in Naxalite-hit Kohkameta area, an official here said.

He shot himself with his service rifle on his head, in which he was seriously injured. He was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way, he said.

Preliminary findings suggest that the incident appears to be a case of suicide due to health-related reasons. However, an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step, the police official added.

According to police, around 190 security personnel have died by suicide in the state in the last seven years due to various reasons, including family and personal issues, addiction to alcohol and ailments.

Paramilitary personnel, including those belonging to the CRPF, which is extensively deployed in the state for anti-Naxal operations, are also among these deceased personnel. PTI COR TKP NP