Policeman shoots himself dead with service gun in Kerala; UDF seeks high-level probe

Malappuram (Kerala), Dec 16 (PTI) A 36-year-old policeman allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself in Kerala's Malappuram district, police said on Monday.

Vineeth, who had been serving as a Thunderbolt commando in the district and was currently part of the Special Operations Group (SOG), was found dead in the bathroom of his quarters on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress-led UDF described the incident as "extremely painful" and "demoralising" for the force.

The Thunderbolt force is engaged in anti-Maoist combing operations.

A native of Wayanad district, Vineeth was reportedly upset about being denied leave despite repeated requests. However, police are yet to confirm this.

"He was found dead, having shot himself. The reason for this extreme step is yet to be ascertained," a police officer said.

The body was shifted to a nearby government hospital for a post-mortem, and inquest procedures have been completed, police added.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said it was alleged that Vineeth died by suicide due to mental harassment from his superiors.

Satheesan said messages purportedly sent by Vineeth regarding this matter had surfaced in the media.

Citing statements from the policeman’s colleagues, Satheesan said the denial of leave was the final incident that led to the tragedy.

It was "inhuman" that Vineeth’s requests for leave to take his pregnant wife to the hospital were denied despite submitting three applications, the LoP added.

"Suicide has become a daily occurrence in the state police force, which is responsible for upholding law and justice in society," Satheesan said.

He further alleged that although the opposition had raised the issue of excessive workload and mental stress among police personnel in the state Assembly, the government had not taken any effective action.

Vineeth’s death, Satheesan claimed demonstrated that the Chief Minister’s promise to address these concerns in the Assembly had not been fulfilled.

"The government should conduct a high-level inquiry into the officer’s suicide and take action to hold those responsible accountable," Satheesan said.

He also urged the state government to implement remedial measures to prevent suicides among police personnel. PTI LGK SSK ROH