Policeman, SPO killed, 2 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban

Jammu, Sep 27 (PTI) A special police officer (SPO) and policeman were killed and two others were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident took place near a dam at Chanderkote, they said.

SPO Swami Raj died in the accident while the injured -- including police personnel Sewa Singh and Parvaiz Ahmed -- have been hospitalised, they said.

Later, Ahmed succumbed to injuries in the hospital, the officials said. PTI AB CK