Policeman suspended for harassing fellow passenger on train

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Dec 24 (PTI) A policeman from Coimbatore was suspended after a college student recorded him allegedly harassing her on an inbound train from Chennai, police said on Wednesday.

The policeman, identified as Sheik Mohammed, is attached to RS Puram Police Station here.

The law student claimed that he was sitting next to her and began harassing her, prompting her to immediately record the incident on her phone and alert the Railway Police, a police officer said.

The train was halted at Katpadi Junction Railway Station, where officers detained the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

According to Coimbatore police, as soon as the incident was drawn to the attention of the Commissioner of Police here, the constable was suspended, with the order stating that further action would be taken, pending investigation. PTI JR KH