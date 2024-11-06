Policeman suspended over negligence in election duty

Latur, Nov 6 (PTI) A policeman attached to the Latur Police Headquarters here has been suspended for negligence in election duty, officials said on Wednesday.

Vinod Bhanudas Waghmare was appointed to a Static Surveillance Team (SST) at Borvati (Mahapur), formed on the Election Commission's directives, but remained absent from October 22 to 24, they said.

He was suspended with immediate effect under section 25 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. Further inquiry is underway. PTI COR KRK