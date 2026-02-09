Policeman verbally abuses migrant worker in TN; AIADMK, BJP condemn treatment of worker

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Feb 9 (PTI) A video clip, purportedly showing a policeman verbally abusing a migrant worker employed at a roadside eatery here has gone viral and authorities said on Monday that the errant head constable has been placed under suspension following his transfer to the Armed Reserve.

Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK and the BJP strongly condemned the incident and demanded appropriate action. While the AIADMK slammed law enforcers turning into "law breakers" under the DMK regime, the BJP said the incident was the outcome of DMK leaders using unacceptable terms like 'Vadakkan' (Northener) to target guest workers from the north.

The policeman, who appeared to be furious, had allegedly slapped the migrant worker --which does not appear in the video footage-- police said, adding the incident happened on February 8 night.

The footage also shows him warning the worker against opening the eatery the next day morning and had also allegedly used expletives against him. The policeman could be heard purportedly saying, "Close the shop and leave. If you open the shop tomorrow morning, I will cut your legs." The video clip from the CCTV camera at the eatery in Kanchikoil area allegedly shows the policeman questioning the guest worker in an intimidating manner about his native place and a verbal duel appears to have ensued between the two.

The policeman says the time was past 10 PM and asked how could the shop be kept open then and directed that it be closed. He pushed away, using his baton, some vessels and other items used for cooking.

The policeman appears to have intimidated the guest worker, who replied that he was just an employee and only the owner could be in a better position to answer questions.

The upset worker could be heard, boldly asking in Tamil, the policeman on why he was beaten and also shows him the camera and says that everything was being recorded.

When the cop asks if he was "laying his hands" on a policeman, the migrant worker points to the camera and says that it was in fact the former who was holding his shirt.

Police authorities said the errant policeman, pending an enquiry, has been transferred to Armed Reserve unit. Hours later, the head constable Mohankumar attached to Kanchikoil Police Station was suspended, an official police release here said.

The guest worker was identified as Mondal.

Main Opposition AIADMK strongly condemned the incident and demanded strong action against the policeman involved in the incident.

AIADMK Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan told PTI: "Law enforcers are the law breakers under the DMK regime. Migrant workers come to Tamil Nadu to work and live with dignity. They contribute to the economy of Tamil Nadu and they are one of the reasons for the state's development into the second largest economy in the country." Especially, when there is a perception that migrant workers are not treated in a good manner in Tamil Nadu due to some incidents like the recent brutal attack on a young man from Odisha, the AIADMK spokesperson said such incidents must be prevented.

Demanding action, he said this could not be however, expected from the head of police force, as he is a "puppet", the AIADMK office-bearer alleged.

Tamil Nadu BJP, in its reaction, hit out at the DMK regime and alleged it has brought humiliation to the state. The BJP alleged that since the DMK leaders had used derogatory terms to target migrant workers from northern parts of the country, some from the police department itself have now used expletives against guest workers.

In a social media post, the BJP wondered if there are rules prohibiting operation of shops beyond 10 PM or if the DMK regime had enacted a special for migrant workers.

It listed terms including 'Vadakkan' and 'Panipuri vendor' allegedly used by some to ridicule migrant workers and alleged that the current incident was the outcome of "DMK leaders" using such unacceptable language to target guest workers from the north.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai said the police are authorised to enforce the law. However, they do not have the right to inflict damage on property or to harass, abuse, or assault migrant workers.

"When such conduct is witnessed within the Tamil Nadu state police itself, it is hardly surprising that migrant workers across the state are increasingly subjected to physical and verbal abuse under the watch of the corrupt DMK government," he alleged in a statement.

Further, he said: "It is high time we recognise and acknowledge the indispensable contribution of migrant workers to Tamil Nadu's economy. From the construction of Metro Rail projects and National Highways to residential buildings, factories, and small production units, every pillar of our economic activity rests significantly on their labour. To deny them dignity is to undermine our own growth." These disturbing incidents are the inevitable outcome of years of hatred being systematically sown against migrant workers for narrow political gains by the DMK. PTI COR VGN VGN SA