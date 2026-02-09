Policeman verbally abuses migrant worker in TN, transferred

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Feb 9 (PTI) A video clip, purportedly showing a policeman verbally abusing a migrant worker employed at a roadside eatery here has gone viral and authorities said on Monday that the errant personnel has been transferred to the Armed Reserve.

The policeman, who appeared to be furious, had allegedly slapped the migrant worker --which does not appear in the video footage-- police said adding the incident happened on February 8 night.

The footage also shows him warning the worker against opening the eatery the next day morning and had also allegedly used expletives against him.

The video clip from the CCTV camera at the eatery in Kanchikoil area allegedly shows the policeman questioning the guest worker in an intimidating manner about his native place and a verbal duel appears to have ensued between the two.

The policeman says the time was past 10 PM and asked how could the shop be kept open then and directed that it be closed. He also pushed away, using his baton, some vessels and other items used for cooking.

The policeman appears to have intimidated the guest worker, who replied that he was just an employee and only the owner could be in a better position to answer questions.

The upset worker could be heard asking the policeman on why he was beaten and also shows him the camera and says that everything was being recorded.

When the cop asks if he was "laying his hands" on a policeman, the migrant worker points to the camera and says that it was in fact the former who was holding his shirt.

Police authorities said the errant policeman, pending an enquiry, has been transferred to Armed Reserve unit.

The guest worker's home state could not be ascertained immediately.