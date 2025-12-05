Policeman's teen son rescued, kidnappers arrested in Jharkhand

Medininagar, Dec 5 (PTI) A teenage son of a policeman was rescued and his kidnappers arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, police said.

Sandip Kumar, the 18-year-old son of police havildar Dinesh Kumar Singh, was allegedly kidnapped by two men on Thursday evening. The kidnappers demanded Rs 2 lakh from his father, who is at present posted at Tenughat in Bokaro district, they said.

Singh reported the matter to Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan, following which police swung into action.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in the Housing Colony area and rescued Sandip, an officer said.

The arrested kidnappers were identified as Shubham Shukla and Chandan Shukla, he said.

"Chandan, a resident of Palhe village in the Patan police station area, was involved in a similar case in 2021. An investigation is underway," he added. PTI CORR BS SOM