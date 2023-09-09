Policemen attacked during raid at premises over confinement of cattle in Palghar; four booked

Palghar, Sep 9 (PTI) A team of policemen was attacked, and one of them was injured when they raided a premises over information about cattle being confined cruelly in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Wada area of the district around 5.30 am on Friday, the official said.

Based on a tip-off, a team from Wada police raided the premises and found four cows tied up and not being given fodder, district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil said.

Four persons, including a woman, present at the scene had also allegedly butchered two cows and kept the meat worth Rs 27,550 on the premises, he said.

The accused attacked the policemen and prevented them from doing their duty. While the police managed to apprehend the woman, the others fled after injuring a policeman, the official said.

The injured policeman was treated at a local hospital, he said.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Cruelty to Animals Act, and Maharashtra Protection of Animals Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, he said, adding that a hunt has been launched for the three absconding accused. PTI COR ARU