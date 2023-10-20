Policemen attacked during raid in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) A team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell was stopped and manhandled by a group of people while they were on a raid in southwest Delhi, officials said on Friday.

The team led by an inspector had gone to nab an accused in Kapashera's Samalkhan locality on Thursday evening in an illegal drugs supply case, police said.

The team nabbed one person named Rahul from his residence in connection with the case, said an official.

When Rahul was being taken to the police station, the special cell team was surrounded by a group of people from the area.

"They tried to stop our officers and also manhandled the team. Three of our officers received minor injuries due to the scuffle and skirmish," an officer said.

Police said that a case under section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against those involved in manhandling the officers at the Kapashera Police Station.

A few other persons were later detained for indulging in a scuffle with the policemen, they said.