Policemen, head constables to get special grade designations in Andamans

Sri Vijaya Puram, Jan 22 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar Police have introduced special grade designations for constables and head constables serving in various wings of the force, DGP HGS Dhaliwal said on Thursday.

The initiative is expected to benefit approximately 85 per cent of the police force.

The special grade designations apply to personnel of the Andaman and Nicobar Police (executive), fire service, police radio, police motor transport (PMT), and police marine force (PMF).

"All constables, who have completed 15 years of service as on January 1 of the relevant year and have already received the 1st benefit of the modified assured career progression scheme (MACP) will be designated as head constable (special grade), recognising their experience and long years of dedicated service," the DGP said.

Head constables who have completed 25 years of total service, including at least 5 years as a head constable, and have been granted both the 1st and 2nd MACP benefits, will be eligible for promotion to assistant sub-inspector (special grade), Dhaliwal said.

This will provide deserving personnel with enhanced professional recognition and career progression, he said.

MACP is an advancement system for government employees, in which they get a pay hike but without regular promotions.

But under the special grade initiative, they will also get promotion if they qualify for at least the first MACP during their 30 years of regular service, another officer said.

The initiative will immediately benefit 57 per cent of the police personnel, who have completed the required years of service, he said.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor Admiral D K Joshi (Retired) and Andaman and Nicobar Administration Chief Secretary Dr Chandra Bhushan Kumar for making this happen," the DGP said.

This progressive step will directly benefit a significant majority of the force, boosting their morale, motivation, and sense of professional pride as they continue to serve the islands with unwavering dedication, he added. PTI SN BDC