Punjab on high alert post Operation Sindoor; Police's leaves cancelled, schools shut

Chandigarh: Amid the soaring tension, all schools in six border districts of Punjab have been shut until further orders and the leaves of all the police personnel have been cancelled, officials said Thursday.

The schools were closed in Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts, they said.

This comes after the Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes early on Wednesday under Operation Sindoor in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting terror launchpads in response to the attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's tourist spot Pahalgam killing 26 civilians in cold blood on April 22.

The Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner issued an order that all schools in the district will remain closed from May 8 till 11. In Ferozepur, the district authorities ordered closure of schools for next 72 hours till further orders, said officials.

In Amritsar, the district administration issued an order, forming a task force to prevent any hoarding or black marketing of essential items like food items, milk, dairy products, fodder and fuel.

Officials said that there was no shortage of essential items like oil, cooking gas, medicines and animal fodder in the district and asked people not to buy extra items unnecessarily so as not to encourage black marketing. This comes as on Wednesday, many people in Amritsar queued up at grocery shops and departmental stores for bulk buying of items like pulses, cooking oil, wheat flour, sugar and salt.

The Punjab district administration has also announced a complete blackout of eight hours in Gurdaspur, one of the six border districts, starting at 9 pm with effect from Thursday till further orders.

The Border Security Force (BSF) said that there will be no ceremonial retreat ceremonies at all three border check posts along Pakistan in Punjab till further orders.

The Indian flag is lowered every evening by BSF troops in synchronisation with Pakistan Rangers at the JCPs located at Attari (Amritsar) opposite Pakistan's Wagah, Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district across Ganda Singh Wala and at Sadki in Fazilka district.

Punjab shares a 532-km border with Pakistan and in Rajasthan, the border stretches about 1,070 km.

Punjab Police has cancelled leaves of all its personnel while the state government has shut schools in six border districts, officials said on Thursday.

In view of "administrative reasons", leaves of all officers/employees of Punjab Police have been cancelled from May 7, an order issued by the DGP's office said.

"Leaves should be granted only in special circumstances with the approval of the competent authority," it said.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar appealed to people that if they find any suspicious person or unclaimed item, they should inform police.

Police squads and quick response teams have been deputed for the safety of people, he said.

The district administration also issued a helpline number for people, appealing to them to seek help in any emergency situation. For police help, people can dial 112 and for any assistant related to the district administration, they can contact 7973867446.

"The role of the Punjab government becomes extremely crucial during any military tension. All districts near the border have been placed on high alert. The government has also cancelled all public events in view of the prevailing situation," Punjab minister Aman Arora said on Wednesday.

"Punjab Police is also fully prepared as the second line of defence. It will join the army in every battle to deliver a crushing response to any Pakistani attack," he added.

Meanwhile, metal debris was found scattered at some places in a village in Amritsar district on Thursday with some locals claiming them to be parts of a missile.

Police said the objects can be identified only after an investigation.

The villagers said they found the metal parts in some open fields and houses at Jethuwal village in the district. No damage was caused to any property, they said.

Upon finding the debris, the locals contacted the police, who further informed the Army.