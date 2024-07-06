Policewoman, revenue official held for bribery in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Jul 6 (PTI) A policewoman and revenue officer have been arrested for allegedly accepting bribes in separate cases in Chhattisgarh, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Saturday.

Vedvati Dariyo, the station house officer of a mahila thana (police station for women) in Raipur, was arrested after she accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000 on Friday, the ACB stated in a release.

The complainant, Preeti Banjare, had alleged that Dariyo had demanded Rs 35,000 to register a case against her husband and in-laws, it said.

The woman had lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws, accusing them of assaulting her for dowry, following which the police placed her under counselling, and she later sought an FIR, the ACB said.

An ACB team laid a trap and caught the accused officer receiving the first instalment of the bribe at the police station, it added.

Similarly, in Dhamtari district, Kshirsagar Baghel, a nayab tehsildar (revenue official), was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 on Friday, the ACB said.

Baghel had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from Dilip Puri, a resident of Gheriyapadi village, to pass an order in a land ownership application, it said The accused officer was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

Both accused were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, the agency said. PTI TKP ARU