Policies influenced by Western ideas were formulated during Nehru's tenure: Shah

Dehradun, Jan 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that after the country's independence, policies were formulated under the influence of Western ideas during the time of the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is taking a 'U-turn' on these policies rapidly, he added.

After releasing the centenary issue of the monthly magazine 'Kalyan', published by Gita Press in Rishikesh, Shah said this magazine has kept the lamp of Hindu culture and Sanatan consciousness burning in every period of the country, from the British era to the post-independence period.

In this regard, Shah mentioned the special issues published by 'Kalyan' so far and said, “The issue on Hindu culture came out in 1950, at a time when our country's policies were being framed under the influence of Western ideas during Jawaharlal Nehru's time. When the country's education policy, foreign policy, defence policy, and trade policy were being influenced by Western ideas, 'Kalyan' silently published this issue.” He said the idea behind publishing this issue must have been that when the country is independent and formulating its own policies, their foundation should be the Indian culture, not Western ideas.

Shah said, “But now, as 'Kalyan' celebrates its centenary year, the U-turn that needed to be taken on these (policies) is being implemented rapidly under the leadership of Narendra Modi.” He said that today, under PM Modi's leadership, policies are being formulated by incorporating cultural values ​​at their core.

Shah said that a significant qualitative change has come about in the youth during the last 11 years.

He said that now the flag of Hindu culture and the Sanatan Dharma is flying high in the country, where Ramlala has been installed in a grand Ram temple after 550 years, while the Kashi Vishwanath corridor sends a message to the entire country that the power of faith is far greater than the power of destroyers.

The Union home minister said that 1000 years have passed since the Somnath temple was destroyed, and the central government is going to celebrate the entire year as 'Somnath Swabhiman Varsh'.

He said that the temple was destroyed 16 times, but those who destroyed it have “disappeared”, while the flag of the temple is still flying high.

Referring to the Mahakaleshwar corridor, the restoration of the Kedarnath Dham and the Badrinath master plan, the minister said that the revival and glorification of more than 35 pilgrimage sites across the country is being considered.

He further said, "More than 642 idols that were taken from various pilgrimage sites in our country to all over the world have been brought back and re-installed." Earlier, Shah visited the Laxminarayan temple and performed Ganga Puja. PTI DPT MNK MNK MNK MNK