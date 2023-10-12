Policies, laws not enough to deal with climate change; need to change lifestyle: LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday asserted that merely enacting policies and laws is not enough to deal with climate change and rather a collective contribution is required by changing our lifestyles.

Addressing the Parliamentary Forum on 'LiFE: Lifestyle for Environment' here, he urged parliamentarians from G20 and other invitee countries to discuss Mission Lifestyle in parliaments so that a message that the mission is part of our lives can be given out.

He felt it would turn into a mass movement which will help create a better world.

"There have also been extensive discussions in the Parliament of India on the topic of lifestyle for the environment and laws have been made.

"But it is not enough to just make policies and laws on the problem of climate change. Rather we all need to contribute collectively by changing our daily routine," Birla said.

He observed that on the subject of environmental protection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presented the idea of ​​lifestyle for the environment to the world.

Mission Life Style is a comprehensive approach to environmental protection that inspires every person to adopt, reduce, reuse and recycle, Birla noted.

"That is why today we need to adopt such a lifestyle, such an approach which does not harm our environment. This is the individual and collective responsibility of all of us," he said.

The Ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) is scheduled to be held from October 13 to 14 here. The Parliamentary Forum on 'LiFE: Lifestyle for Environment” precedes the main event.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh underlined that Mission LiFE seeks to channel the efforts of individuals and communities into a global mass movement of positive behavioural change.

He said that India under the leadership of Modi has made concerted efforts to combat the ill effects of climate change.

Harivansh urged the legislators to be the guardians of the environment and the torchbearers of a sustainable legacy and regenerative future.

Presiding officers of Parliaments of participating G20 nations also made interventions during the discussion.

Sherpa of India's G20 presidency Amitabh Kant also spoke on this occasion. Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Leena Nandan made a presentation on "LiFE", followed by the showing of a short film on the Mission.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Milton Dick, Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives; Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad of Bangladesh; Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, UAE; and Ashebir Woldegiorgis Gayo, Acting President, Pan African Parliament called on the Lok Sabha Speaker. PTI NAB SKU ZMN