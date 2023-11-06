Policies of BJP and Congress are the same, they indulged in corruption and loot in MP: Akhilesh

Damoh/ Katni (MP), Nov 6 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that policies of the ruling BJP and opposition Congress were the same and both parties are indulged in corruption and loot in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing public meetings in Damoh and Katni in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Yadav said farmers are distressed while inflation and unemployment are on the rise due to the wrong policies of these parties.

“The BJP and the Congress are the same. Their policies are the same. Both the parties have indulged in corruption and loot in MP,” he said.

Yadav alleged both parties have betrayed Dalits and tribals. "They have ensured that Dalits and tribal people remain poor and have also not given 27 per cent reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBC),” he added.

Due to the wrong policies of BJP and Congress, every section of the society is in trouble, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

“First, the Congress's policies were detrimental to the interest of the poor, farmers and young people. Now, the BJP is on the same course,” he said.

Yadav accused both the parties of making false promises to OBC, Dalits and tribals and cheating them. "They have spoiled the future of young people," he said and appealed to the people to teach the two parties a lesson on November 17, the voting day.

In states where the poor, farmers, OBCs, Dalits, minorities and tribals can come together, the BJP and Congress can be wiped out, Yadav said, adding that the SP will fight for the cause of farmers, the poor and the youth.

Notably, Yadav on Sunday alleged the Congress had stopped caste census and implementation of the Mandal Commission report in the past and the BJP was taking a similar stand, but both parties know the importance of “PDA”, or “pichhde (backwards), Dalits and Adivasis”. PTI LAL NSK