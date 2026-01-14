Policy deliberations on frontier state development for Northeast held in Gangtok

Gangtok, Jan 14 (PTI) A policy-focused workshop on Frontier State Development was held in Gangtok on Wednesday, bringing together representatives from the Sikkim government, NITI Aayog, and North Eastern states to deliberate on long-term development strategies for frontier regions.

The discussions examined approaches to integrated development, linking health systems, livelihoods, connectivity, security, organic agriculture, and green economic practices across the North East. The workshop also served as a platform for inter-state exchange, with participating states sharing development models and governance experiences relevant to frontier areas.

Addressing the workshop, Suman K Bery, Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog, placed the North East within the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat. He highlighted the importance of institutional quality, policy coherence, and governance outcomes, noting Sikkim’s recent performance as a reference point for regional learning.

The economic and strategic dimensions of frontier development were outlined by Mahendra P Lama, Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of Sikkim.

He linked the North East Region Vision 2047 with Viksit Bharat 2047 and proposed a regional growth framework that positions border areas as economic opportunities. He referred to this framework as the NER Growth Quadrangle, connecting the North East with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Nepal in alignment with India’s Act East and Neighbourhood First policies.

Speaking on federal cooperation, Ramesh Chand, Member of NITI Aayog, said the workshop reflected the principle of competitive federalism, where states learn from each other’s development practices. He cited Sikkim’s recent rise in per capita income over the past four years as an outcome of coordinated governance and inclusive growth strategies.

Administrative and community perspectives were shared by R Telang, Chief Secretary to the Government of Sikkim. He underscored the role of community participation in development, particularly through Self-Help Groups, women’s engagement in markets and governance, and youth involvement in both traditional and emerging sectors. He also highlighted the relevance of sustainable agriculture, handloom, handicrafts, and environmentally resilient development models for the North-Eastern states.

The workshop also discussed national initiatives such as the Vibrant Village Programme and cross-border economic engagement as tools to integrate frontier regions into wider growth processes through infrastructure development, trade, and people-to-people linkages.

The session concluded with remarks on upcoming technical discussions and coordination mechanisms aimed at advancing frontier region development across the North East.