Policy initiatives being taken for space, cyber warfare equipment development: CDS

Ranchi, Sep 19 (PTI) Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, on Friday said that policy initiatives were being taken for the development of equipment for space and cyber warfare.

Addressing the East Tech symposium in Ranchi, he said that strategic selection of weapons was paramount and that research and development (R&D) needs to be reviewed to suit modern requirements.

"There is a need to expand the defence manufacturing base, and artificial intelligence and other modern techniques have to be explored," he said.

Gen Chauhan said that although the indigenisation of defence manufacturing started late in India but the country is on the right track.

He said that the objectives of the Centre's Act East policy, and self-reliance in defence can be realised through the active participation of states such as Jharkhand and West Bengal.

"War is science and an art. A warrior needs to be creative and innovative in the present context," he added.