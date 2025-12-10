Policy on non-resident Rajasthanis launched, CM hails state's unique tourism potential

Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday said tourism in Rajasthan was unique due to its historic forts, lakes and desert, giving it immense possibilities in sector.

A session of Rajasthan Divas' programme was held on Wednesday, during which, Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) Policy 2025 and Rajasthan Development Support Portal (RDSP) were launched.

Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. who also attended the event, highlighted Rajasthan's vast resources and opportunities across land, raw material, renewable energy, thorium reserves and other sectors and urged the Rajasthani diaspora to invest in the state.

The RDSP Portal is designed as a bridge between philanthropists and people's needs and offers a secure digital platform ' available in Hindi - to support and connect every corner of the state.

The Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) Policy 2025, aims to provide a structured framework to strengthen bonds with 'pravasis' (Rajasthanis living outside the state), honour their achievements, address their concerns and connect especially the younger generation to their roots.

Speaking at the session, Sharma highlighted the preservation of Shekhawati havelis and ongoing beautification work at major religious tourism sites.

"Rajasthan has immense possibilities in the field of tourism. Its desert, lakes, sanctuaries, historic forts, havelis and rich cultural heritage make the state unique from a tourism perspective," Sharma said.

"Forts and havelis of the state are our priceless heritage, and preserving them is the government's top priorities," he said.

The chief minister said a large number of devotees from across the country and the world visit sacred places such as Tripura Sundari temple, Salasar Dham, Khatu Shyamji temple, Shakambhari Devi and Giriraj Ji Temple.

State industry minister Rajyavardhan Rathore launched the Rajasthan Development Support Portal (RDSP) during the session.

Calling industry leaders "captains of change", Rathore called for collaboration to drive economic vibrancy in villages and districts, assuring full government support for Rajasthan's global ambitions and sustainable development.