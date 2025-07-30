Policy on stray animals: Delhi CM asks officials to get suggestions of animal lovers

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday chaired a meeting over stray animals in the city and directed officials to include suggestions of animal lovers and experts in the policymaking process.

The meeting came amid the rising menace of stray dogs in the national capital. Chief Minister Gupta held a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat regarding the issue of stray animals in the capital. Cabinet ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra along with senior officials from the concerned departments were present in the meeting, officials said.

"The chief minister directed the officials to treat this issue not merely as an administrative task but also as a social responsibility, and to address it with utmost seriousness and a comprehensive approach. She also instructed that animal lovers, social organisations and experts should be consulted and their suggestions incorporated into the policymaking process," said a post from the chief minister's office on X in Hindi.

According to officials, a follow-up meeting will be held on Thursday with the concerned departments.

The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of a media report about incidents of dog bites leading to rabies.

It said every day, hundreds of dog bites were being reported in the city and on its outskirts, leading to rabies and ultimately, children and the aged were falling prey to the dreadful disease. PTI SLB KSS KSS