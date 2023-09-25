Political biography of Farooq Abdullah released

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) A new book on the life and times of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah was released on Monday, announced Fingerprint! Publishing -- an imprint of Prakash Books Pvt. Ltd.

"Farooq of Kashmir", written by journalists Ashwini Bhatnagar and RC Ganjoo, traces the journey of Abdullah from his childhood to his rise as a popular leader of Kashmir, who inherited the legacy of his father, Sheikh Abdullah, the founder of NC and the first Prime Minister of J&K.

It also explores the challenges and dilemmas that Abdullah faced as a politician who had to balance his loyalty to his people, his party, and his country amid the turbulent and complex situation in Kashmir.

Based on extensive research and interviews -- including with Abdullah himself -- the book, according to the writers, is a "dispassionate, but engaging, chronicle of his person and his politics over the last 45 years or so".

"We have reported J&K politics since 1990, and were direct witnesses to scores of events that shaped the political history of Kashmir, including the rise of terrorism and its bloody aftermath. But whatever the turmoil, political or otherwise, the one indispensable constant was Dr Farooq Abdullah.

"We were intrigued by his quicksilver politics; and decided to put our field notes together to construct a full narrative of Farooq Abdullah’s public life that wasn't hagiographical in style and substance," said the authors in a statement.

The book claims to reveal many unknown aspects of Abdullah's personality, such as his love for sports as well as his shrewd and dramatic posturing in the political arena. It also highlights his relations with various national and international leaders, such as Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Benazir Bhutto.

According to the publisher, "Farooq of Kashmir" is a must-read for anyone who wants to understand the history and politics of Kashmir, as well as the role and relevance of Abdullah in the current scenario.

“In Farooq of Kashmir, we delve deep into the enigmatic tapestry of a political maestro who balanced high-stakes politics while illustrating that the corridors of power can resonate with both ambition and allure,” said Shantanu Duttagupta, executive publisher at Fingerprint Publishing.

The book, priced at Rs 699, is currently available for sale across online and offline stores.