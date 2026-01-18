''Political burial'' of BRS and KCR true tribute to N T Rama Rao, says Telangana CM

Khammam (Telangana), Jan 18 (PTI) Invoking the welfare legacies of TDP founder N T Rama Rao, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the most fitting tribute to the former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh would be the "political burial" of the BRS party and its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing a rally here, Revanth Reddy affirmed that the Congress government in Telangana would carry forward the welfare legacies of NTR and another former CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

With numerous flags of the Telugu Desam Party, a key NDA constituent, visible in the crowd, Reddy said, "There are people who admire NT Rama Rao and are followers of Chandrababu Naidu in Telangana. My appeal to all of them is to bury (politically) the BRS party100 feet below, for that party tried to wipe out TDP (in Telangana)".

"The BRS party has to be defeated, and its flagpole basements should be destroyed in Telangana. Then only it becomes a real tribute to NT Rama Rao.” Continuing his tirade against BRS, Reddy said that had the previous government constructed two lakh houses annually, 20 lakh homes for beneficiaries would have been completed during its 10-year rule.

He appealed to people to vote for the Congress party in the coming Municipal elections in the state.

Reddy further said efforts are being made to tarnish the image of his government, and some insinuations are being made against ministers in the media, including social media platforms.

Some media also reported about a scandal in Singareni coal purchases, he said, reacting to reports in a Telugu newspaper alleging possible corruption in the state-owned coal mining firm, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) tenders.

“I want to tell the media clearly that there is no scope for any malpractice in my government. By spreading such misinformation, the media is ostensibly trying to strengthen Sukhracharyudu (an oblique reference to KCR)," he said.

Reddy said if certain media houses have any issues between them, they should fight among themselves but not drag ministers into it.

“Don't try to tarnish the image of our ministers,” Reddy said, adding that as Telangana CM, he is available to everyone 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

"If you need any clarification, do ask us. As Telangana CM, I am ready to give any clarification to the media," Reddy said.

Earlier, interacting with nursing students, Revanth Reddy emphasised foreign language skills for students to compete in the globalised world.

The Chief Minister announced that the state government will establish facilities to teach Japanese, Korean and German languages to nursing students.

According to him, the demand for nurses was high in countries such as Japan, South Korea and Germany.

Noting that his government accorded top priority to healthcare and education, the CM said doctors are next to God.

He expressed hope that nurses from Telangana would further enhance the prestige of the State worldwide.