Political end of those who oppose Sanatan Dharma is certain, says MP CM

Bhopal: The political end of those who oppose Sanatan Dharma is certain, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on the occasion of Janmashtami on Thursday.

Advertisment

His comment comes against the backdrop of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, also the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, seeking the eradication of Sanatan Dharma.

The southern state's minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, while speaking at a gathering of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association recently, had equated the ideology of Sanatan Dharma with dengue, malaria and coronavirus.

Reciting 'yada yada hi dharmasya' shloka from the Mahabharata, Chouhan said, "Those opposing Sanatan Dharma their political end is certain. There is no beginning or end of Sanatan Dharma."