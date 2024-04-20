Political 'explosion' will disintegrate TMC early next week: Suvendu Adhikari

Malda (WB), Apr 20 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari stirred a controversy on Saturday by predicting a political "explosion" that would disintegrate the Trinamool Congress (TMC) by early next week.

Speaking at an election meeting in West Bengal's Malda in support of party candidate Srirupa Mitra Choudhury, Adhikari claimed that a "huge explosion" would shatter the TMC-led by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

"Wait for Monday. A huge explosion will shatter Pisi-Bhaipo's party. They will not be able to recover," the leader of the opposition told party workers.

Asked by reporters, Adhikari clarified that he was referring to a political upheaval and insisted that the TMC was already in a precarious position.

He promised that women in the state would get Rs 3,000 per month under a rebranded empowerment scheme once the BJP comes to power.

Adhikari mocked TMC's victory celebrations in north Bengal, labeling them as signs of frustration and desperation.

As of now, TMC leaders have not responded to Adhikari's claims. PTI SUS MNB