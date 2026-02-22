Political fight shouldn't be at expense of country's honour: Bengal min slams 'shirtless protest'

Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) West Bengal Minister of Information Technology and Electronics, Babul Supriyo, on Sunday criticised the recent "shirtless protest" by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers at an AI summit in New Delhi, stating that political fight should never be at the expense of the country's honour.

The TMC leader also stated that democracy guarantees the right to protest, but it also demands responsibility.

"The shirtless protest by members of the Indian Youth Congress at the AI Summit reflects poor judgment. At a forum attended by international leaders and global business figures, such conduct sends a wrong message about our national priorities," he said in an X post.

Democracy guarantees the right to protest, but it also demands responsibility. When representing India before the world, partisan theatrics must give way to maturity and restraint, he said.

"Political differences can be fought relentlessly but never at the expense of the nation's honour and dignity," the minister said.

On February 20, a group of IYC workers staged a dramatic "shirtless protest" at the AI Impact Summit exhibition hall in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, walking around holding t-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police arrested four IYC workers in connection with the protest, with a senior officer saying that a probe for a wider conspiracy is underway.

In Delhi, BJP members staged a demonstration near the Congress headquarters on February 21, calling the protesters "traitors" for allegedly tarnishing the nation's image.

Several heads of state, global AI leaders, academicians and researchers, heads of global tech giants and philanthropists attended the massive meet held at Bharat Mandapam. PTI SUS ACD