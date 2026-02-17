Hyderabad (PTI): Leaders across the political spectrum, including Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu extended their wishes to BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on his 72nd birthday on Tuesday.

Revanth Reddy wished his predecessor good health, happiness and long life, the Telangana CMO said in a post on X.

Conveying his greetings, Naidu said he prayed for Rao's good health and long life.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home, also prayed for a long and full life for Rao, also known as KCR.

Rao's son and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao wished his father, while party leaders organised birthday celebrations at the BRS headquarters here.

KCR served as the first Chief Minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2023.